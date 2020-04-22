Brock Lesnar has had over 10 matches since 2002 against The Undertaker and the memorable match for any fan would be easily be the one at WrestleMania 29. The Beast Incarnate had ended the Deadman's streak to make it 21-1, thereby created a history.

The audience were shocked and the fans of Taker were upset over their icon ending the streak. On a whole, the result met with mixed response. However, the fans have always wondered whether there is enmity between the two stars in real life and curiosity about the equation that they share.

Well, the fact is Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker are friends. Yes, they had real-life beef initially and their confrontation at UFC 121, the video of which is available online, clearly indicated that there were some issues between them at some point of time.

However, as the years pass by, the stars have sorted out their differences and have turned good friends. It is the reason why Taker agreed to end his streak when Vince McMahon took the call a few days ago the pay-per-view event, as per the reports.

They both share respect and admiration for each other. Yet you will not find much about their friendship, online. Well, here is an old video which shows the executives and stars of WWE having a dinner.

What catches your attention is The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are sitting together. In fact, the former is apparently seen cracking a joke and the Beast Incarnate is enjoying it. [Watch the Clip Below]

Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Great Khali, Rey Mysterio, Rusev and others are having celebratory dinner before the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

This throwback video will give clarity to to the people on the relationship the stars share.