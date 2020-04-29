Hall of Famer Jim Ross has said that John Cena deserves a spot in WWE's Mount Rushmore. He has a special mention for the Cenation Leader's hard work and ethics, while calling him a "special guy."

On his latest edition of Grillin JR, Jim Ross claimed that he has not worked with a person as dedicated as John Cena. "The greatest work ethic of any guy I've ever known in the wrestling business for sure simply meaning he didn't turn anything down but the covers. He did appearances, his Make-A-Wish total is astronomical, but John Cena was a very special guy. If John Cena is not on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE stars, then there doesn't need to be a Mt. Rushmore. Knock it down, and build an apartment building or something because you don't need the mountain. He's on that mountain and he's very firmly in place," WWE Inc quoted him as saying his his podcast.

The 68-year old has discussed about his first encounter with John Cena when the latter had a contract with the WWE developmental territory in 2000s. Good ol' JR indicated that he felt like meeting a special athlete.

Ross continues, "He could sit and talk, especially the WWF brand of wrestling, chapter and verse as good as anybody. I knew he wasn't a bulls--tter, I knew that he wasn't giving me all this date he memorized before we talked because we got into conversations, angles and storylines. Very bright guy and very focused on what he wanted to do. It's almost as if he had this feeling that 'I could be really great in this business if I could just get a jersey, because I know I can play'."

The WWE Hall of Famer claims that Vince McMahon was not very convinced about John's capability, but gradually realised his potential.

According to Jim Ross, John Cena is a promoter's dream, a great team player and very intelligent person. "Cornette may have had issues with other guys and deservedly so for them because they were late, nonchalant and would play the role of what a pro wrestler would be. He was just a great student, Cornette liked him and how could you not, what was wrong with the guy? He was a dream signee that we were damn sure lucky to find and sign," he revealed about Cornette, who used to run OVW then, felt about the Cenation Leader.