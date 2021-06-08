Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim star Seo Hyun Jin will greet K-drama fans as hotel manager Kang Da Jung through the upcoming tvN drama You Are My Spring from July 5. The script for this romantic comedy-drama is written by screenwriter Lee Mi Na of 2015 drama Bubblegum fame. It is directed by the producing director of the SBS fantasy thriller The King: Eternal Monarch.

In the mini-series, Hyun Jin will share screen space with actor Kim Dong Wook of Find Me In Your Memory fame. Dong Wook will appear in the drama as psychiatrist Joo Young Doo who is an intelligent person with a painful past. As the story progresses, the character will get involved in a romantic relationship with the leading lady.

However, this K-drama will not revolve around the relationship between the central characters. It will follow a group of people who struggle with their painful memories. It will also feature a mysterious murder case.

Seo Hyun Jin as Hotel Manager Kang Da Jung in tvN Drama You Are My Spring

Hyun Jin's character Da Jung is a hard-working and passionate employee with a calm personality. The character is very professional, and she is very much dedicated to her job that her team members envy her.

The story of Da Jung begins after she moves to a new apartment for a fresh start. Eventually, she ends getting entangled in a murder case that took place in the building earlier. The character will also struggle with the haunting memories of her childhood memories. K-drama fans can know more about the Da Jung through the premiere episode, which will air on tvN on July 5 at 9 pm KST.

Kim Dong Wook as psychiatrist Joo Young Doo in New Romantic Comedy Drama

Just like Da Jung, Dong Wook's character Young Doo also loves his job a lot. He became a psychiatrist to help all the people who are emotionally very weak. Through his counseling sessions, he helps his clients live happy life.

An interesting fact about Young Doo is that he confronts his painful memories from the past. The psychiatrist considers him responsible for the death of his elder brother and a patient.

The mini-series will also feature Search actor Yoon Park and Kairos star Nam Gyu Ri in supporting roles. Park will portray a young business named Chae Joon, and Gyu Ri will play a popular actress named Ahn Ga Young. Both the characters are likely to share complicated relationships with Young Doo and Da Jung.

Watch the Teaser of You Are My Spring Below:

You Are My Spring will premiere on tvN on July 5 at 9 pm KST. Korean drama lovers across the globe can tune in to the broadcasting channel to watch the drama. They can also stream the show through various online platforms.