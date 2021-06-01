At a Distance Spring is Green, a webtoon-based K-Drama is all set to premiere on KBS 2TV in the third week of June. It will focus on the various challenges faced by a group of youngsters, who are studying at Myungil University. The mini-series will feature actors Park Ji Hoon and Bae In Hyuk in lead roles along with actress Kang Min Ah.

In the campus drama, Ji Hoon will portray a popular student of Myungil University named Yeo Joon. He will meet a brilliant student of the college named Nam Soo Hyun during a group project. The character will be played by Bae In Hyuk. Soo Hyun is known to be a perfectionist in college. He belongs to a poor family and he is forced to do some part-time jobs to make his living. He thinks socializing is a waste of time. So, he maintains a safe distance from everybody around him.

Meanwhile, Min Ah will showcase a struggling youngster named Kim So Bin. She is one of the strongest characters in the mini-series. According to actress Min Ah, her character develops a tough personality by overcoming the hardships in life. She believes that many K-Drama fans will be able to relate to her character.

Meet the Supporting Cast of At A Distance Spring Is Green

The campus drama, which is written by Ko Yeon Soo and directed by Kim Jung Hyun, will feature Kwon Eun Bin, Woo Davi and Choi Jung Woo as supporting actors. Actress Eunbin will portray the charming Wang Young Ran, who often struggles to express herself to others. The actress revealed that her character will gradually change while making new friends.

Meanwhile, Davi will greet the viewers as a selfish Gong Mi Joo. The character will be sharing a lot of screen space with the female lead and her close friend. The followers of this mini-series will get to watch her trying to find the real love of her life.

For Jung Woo, it is time to showcase playboy Hong Chan Ki and add some spice to the story with his unique personality. He revealed that viewers will mostly get to watch the brighter side of her character. But, at times, he will have to go through some emptiness in life.

When and Where to Watch At A Distance Spring Is Green?

The Korean mini-series is scheduled to premiere on KBS 2TV on June 14 at 9.30 pm KST. K-Drama fans worldwide can also watch all the episodes on Viki.

Here is a teaser video of the campus drama: