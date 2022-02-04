Yoon Chan Young School Bullying Controversy: All of Us Are Dead Actor Faces Misogyny Allegations

Actor Yoon Chan Young, who rose to fame with the portrayal of the male lead in the new Netflix zombie series All of Us Are Dead, is being accused of school bullying and misogyny allegations. The allegations were made online by a netizen in 2016. The old post started doing the rounds on Twitter again after the casts of this K-drama began trending online.

In the allegations posted online by his schoolmate, the actor allegedly ranked the female students and teachers. According to the post, the incident happened in 2015 when the actor was a senior in middle school. The post stated that Chan Young made a list of female students and teachers to rank them. The actor and his friends ranked the students and teachers based on different standards.

The Controversial Post Read as Below:

I still did not know how serious our country's misogyny was last year. In school, they always taught that discrimination against females has decreased by a lot, and I thought it was true. I don't know if it's because we were taught this that I was denser to it, but in the middle of this is when the situation exploded. Instead of saying it exploded, maybe it's better to say a group of kids found a paper. During lunch, I saw my friends were looking at a piece of paper and whispering, and I was wondering why they were swearing so I looked too. The paper was a ranking of our class' female students based on standards. Our female teachers were also ranked. I was the top in the top 3 faces, and I don't remember very well but the girls were ranked according to different standards. Our ethics teacher told everyone else except those listed in the paper and those who wrote the ranking to go home. She told the perpetrators to come out and face the wall. The perpetrators were Park Joo Hyung, Im Se Hyun, and Hong Ji Pyo. Yes, it's true. Child actor Yoon Chan Young.

The accuser also mentioned the apology she received in the post and shared screenshots of it. The accuser received the apology through Kakao TV and text messages. Chan Young stated that the list was made for fun, and he never thought of crossing the line. The actor said he regrets it.

Here is the Apology Message:

Seems like you won't check KakaoTalk so I'm telling you via text. I'm sorry. I didn't do it because I didn't like you but I was just joking with the kids and we might have crossed the line. As the head, I regret not stopping them and even doing it with them and I'm sorry about it. I won't do it next time. I'm sorry. Please give me a chance just this time.

Chan Young began his acting career as a child actor through the 2013 MBC mini-series When a Man Falls in Love. Although he was part of several K-dramas and received a couple of Best Young Actor Awards, he became popular among international fans through the new Netflix zombie series All of Us Are Dead.