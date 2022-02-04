Yoon Chan Young School Bullying Controversy: All of Us Are Dead Actor Faces Misogyny Allegations

Actor Yoon Chan Young, who rose to fame with the portrayal of the male lead in the new Netflix zombie series All of Us Are Dead, is being accused of school bullying and misogyny allegations. The allegations were made online by a netizen in 2016. The old post started doing the rounds on Twitter again after the casts of this K-drama began trending online.
In the allegations posted online by his schoolmate, the actor allegedly ranked the female students and teachers. According to the post, the incident happened in 2015 when the actor was a senior in middle school. The post stated that Chan Young made a list of female students and teachers to rank them. The actor and his friends ranked the students and teachers based on different standards.
The Controversial Post Read as Below:
The accuser also mentioned the apology she received in the post and shared screenshots of it. The accuser received the apology through Kakao TV and text messages. Chan Young stated that the list was made for fun, and he never thought of crossing the line. The actor said he regrets it.
Here is the Apology Message:
Chan Young began his acting career as a child actor through the 2013 MBC mini-series When a Man Falls in Love. Although he was part of several K-dramas and received a couple of Best Young Actor Awards, he became popular among international fans through the new Netflix zombie series All of Us Are Dead.