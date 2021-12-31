KBS Drama Awards 2021 winners are revealed live at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul on Friday. The nominees are also announced at the annual ceremony by a star-studded lineup of presenters. K-drama fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang), Top Excellence Award in acting categories, and other awards.

The award show is hosted by veteran MC Sung Shi Kyung with actor Lee Do Hyun and actress Kim So Hyun. The star-studded presenters and performers will also welcome the New Year 2022 will K-drama fans across the globe.

Here are the Winners of the KBS Drama Awards 2021: