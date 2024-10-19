Yahya Sinwar: Chilling Video Captures Moment Tank Strikes Hamas Chief's Hideout Before He Was Killed by Commandos [GRAPHIC]

Newly released drone footage captures the moment a tank strike killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a routine raid, which took the mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attacks by surprise. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) also released three photos that show the large stockpile of weapons, including three rifles and ammunition, found inside the building with the terrorist.

On Wednesday, trainee troops from IDF's Battalion 450 infantry unit encountered Hamas fighters while conducting a search for tunnels in the southern city of Rafah, according to the military. The terrorists opened fire on the unit, prompting the soldiers to retaliate, hitting the Hamas members, who then escaped into two nearby buildings.

Targeted and Killed

Aerial footage captures the moment the IDF fired upon one of the buildings, unknowingly taking out its top target. Sinwar's body was identified during searches conducted by the troops the next morning.

The IDF also shared images of the weapons found at the site, including three rifles and ammunition.

Sinwar's death was confirmed by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency, known as Shin Bet, after the untargeted strike. Shin Bet had been hunting Sinwar for over a year.

In a final act of resistance, additional footage captured Sinwar throwing a piece of wood in a futile attempt to disable the reconnaissance drone before soldiers fired again.

A wounded Sinwar, his face covered and seemingly missing his right hand, can be seen sitting alone on a couch in the ruins of a building.

When Sinwar finally spotted the drone hovering just a few feet away, he tried to throw an object at it using his left hand in a desperate attempt to keep his location hidden. The soldiers then called for a second strike on the building, which killed Sinwar and two other Hamas terrorists who were with him.

Disturbing images later showed the Hamas leader and mastermind behind the October 7 attacks lying dead in a pile of rubble following the tank strike.

Ultimate Revenge

On Thursday, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters that Sinwar was likely trying to flee north as Israeli forces advanced in Rafah, an area where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had sought refuge earlier in the year.

Hagari also said that Sinwar was likely shot in the hand and had taken shelter in the building when it was struck by Israeli forces.

U.S. and Israeli officials have hailed Sinwar's death as a major setback for Hamas, with the potential to bring an end to the war in Gaza and facilitate the release of the remaining 97 hostages abducted on October 7.

"To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "This war can end tomorrow.

"It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages. Israel will guarantee the safety of all those who return our hostages," Netanyahu added.