YAHYA SINWAR DEAD: Photo of Hamas Chief's Body Emerges as Israel Confirms Terror Leader Has Been Killed in IDF Gaza Airstrike [GRAPHIC]

Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Gaza, with the Hamas leader allegedly identified by his teeth, while DNA tests are still underway, Israeli media reported, citing senior officials. Israel has been investigating if Sinwar was killed during an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) ground operation that resulted in the deaths of three militants, with official confirmation expected soon.

Hamas sources suggest Sinwar may have been killed in the Israeli operation, though the group, which has governed the enclave for two decades, has yet to issue an official statement. Defence minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X: "We will reach every terrorist - and eliminate him," adding soon after "our enemies cannot hide."

Sinwar Body Likely Found

Gallant shared a photo with a red cross over a blank space, seemingly referencing Sinwar, positioned between Hamas commander Mohammad Deif and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, both of whom were killed earlier this year and also marked with red crosses.

Senior Israeli officials said that security sources believe there is a "high probability" Sinwar has been eliminated, according to Israeli news outlet N12, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, graphic images circulating online claim to show the body of the Hamas leader surrounded by Israeli soldiers.

The disturbing photos show a body resembling Sinwar's, lying on rubble with a severe head injury and multiple wounds across his body.

Sinwar has been a primary target for Israeli forces since October 7, but they reportedly hesitated to carry out an assassination due to concerns that he was surrounded by Israeli hostages and carrying a bag filled with explosives.

According to a new N12 report, it is believed that Sinwar has been moving without the hostages since the end of August, when six abductees—Carmel Gat, Hirsch Goldberg-Poulin, Alex Lubnov, Almog Sarosi, Uri Danino, and the late Aden Yerushalmi—were found dead in a tunnel.

Identified Through Dental Test

The Israeli military said on Thursday that during the operation where three militants were killed, one of whom was suspected to be Sinwar, "no signs of the presence of abductees were found in the area."

Israel's ground forces identified a group of militants in a building in an undisclosed location in Gaza.

After opening fire on them, a tank shell struck the building, causing it to collapse. Upon entering the structure, the soldiers discovered that one of the militants resembled Sinwar, according to reports.

DNA and dental tests are now underway to confirm whether the body is that of the Hamas leader.

"As of now, one of the multiple necessary assessments has been completed for absolute confirmation. Dental images have been submitted to the police forensics lab, and DNA testing is currently in progress," the Israeli police and military said in a joint statement.

Although official confirmation is still pending, Israeli officials have informed local media that Sinwar has been eliminated, according to a report by Reuters.

"This is a day of closing accounts and a message to all terrorists - we will haunt you until your last day anywhere on the globe," a source reportedly told N12.

A White House official stated that US President Joe Biden has been briefed by senior aides regarding the potential death of Sinwar.