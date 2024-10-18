October 7Attcack Mastermind Yahya Sinwar Eliminated in Israeli Forces' Precision Strike, Confirms Israel Foreign Minister

Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a military operation in Gaza on Thursday. Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks on Israel last year, was confirmed dead after an extensive operation by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced the news, stating, "The mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the October 7th massacre, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers." The operation also resulted in the deaths of two others. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the release of hostages and urged Hamas fighters to lay down their arms, offering them a chance to live if they complied.

"Sinwar destroyed the lives of Gaza's people. His elimination marks a significant step in ending Hamas rule in Gaza," Netanyahu declared. He urged those holding hostages to surrender peacefully, adding that Israel is "closer to victory," though challenges remain ahead.

Israeli forces identified Sinwar's body using dental records and other biometric data, according to a U.S. official. The process was completed quickly due to Israel's previous access to Sinwar's records from his imprisonment. Sinwar had spent over 20 years in Israeli prisons for murder before his release in a 2011 prisoner exchange. He was one of the founding members of Hamas and known for his brutal tactics.

The Israeli military's official X account confirmed Sinwar's death with the post, "Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar." The IDF further conducted DNA analysis to ensure the accuracy of the identification. Both Israeli Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi and General Security Service head Ronan Bar inspected the site where Sinwar was killed.

The operation began on Wednesday, with IDF troops targeting a group of fighters on the ground floor of a building in Gaza. IDF officials later confirmed that they had not initially aimed to kill Sinwar and were unaware of his presence in the area. No hostages were found in the building where the confrontation occurred.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on Hamas fighters to surrender following Sinwar's death. He urged them to release the hostages taken during the October 7 attack, which led to the deaths of around 1,200 Israelis.

"Yahya Sinwar's elimination is a clear message to the families of the fallen and abducted—we are doing everything and will continue to do so. The man who brought disaster to Gaza is now gone. Release the hostages and surrender," Gallant posted on X.

Sinwar had been at the top of Israel's most wanted list since orchestrating the October 7 attacks. A founding member of Hamas, he previously led its security branch and was imprisoned by Israel for killing 12 suspected informants. Released in a prisoner exchange, he later became Hamas's chief and was heavily involved in the group's military activities.

Sinwar's death marks a major milestone in Israel's fight against Hamas, though the conflict continues.