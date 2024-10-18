'Release Hostages or Face Elimination': Netanyahu Warns Hamas After Sinwar's Death, U.S. Speaker Backs Israeli Action

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday praised the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and stressed the importance of freeing the hostages held by the militant group. In a firm statement directed at Hamas, Netanyahu warned that any militants who release hostages would be allowed to live, while those who harm them would be killed.

Sinwar, who orchestrated the deadly October 7 attacks on Israel, was killed during an Israeli military operation in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) did not specifically target Sinwar in the raid, but his identity was confirmed later. His death marks a significant moment in Israel's ongoing war against Hamas.

Netanyahu declared that the elimination of Sinwar is a landmark achievement in the effort to dismantle Hamas and end its control over Gaza. He directly addressed Gaza's citizens, accusing Sinwar of destroying their lives while hiding in secrecy. "To the residents of Gaza, I say that Yahya Sinwar ruined your lives. He was hiding in a den. His elimination is a milestone in ending Hamas rule in Gaza," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu's remarks came as Israel continues to focus on the release of hostages captured by Hamas. He emphasized that any effort to free the hostages would be met with cooperation from Israel, while threats to their safety would result in swift retaliation. "Anyone who lays down his arms and returns our hostages – we will allow him to live. But anyone who harms our hostages – their blood will be on his head, and we will eliminate him," Netanyahu said.

He applauded the Israeli Defense Forces for their critical role in the operation, calling the death of Sinwar a victory for Israel and a decisive moment in the ongoing war. Netanyahu added that Sinwar's death is a step toward peace and urged the country to remain united in the face of challenges. He vowed to continue fighting until all the hostages are safely returned and Hamas is completely dismantled.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz confirmed Sinwar's death, describing him as a "mass murderer" responsible for the atrocities of the October 7 massacre. Katz said that Sinwar's death was a moment of justice for the families of the victims and a sign that Israel is making progress in its campaign against Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also commented on the operation, urging Hamas to surrender and release the remaining hostages. Gallant issued a clear warning to the militant group, stating that their leaders were being systematically eliminated. He called on the people of Gaza to abandon Hamas and take steps toward peace. "Yahya Sinwar was eliminated, and his end has come. To the residents of Gaza, the man who brought disaster upon you is gone. Go out with the hostages, release them, and surrender," Gallant said in a video message posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The IDF confirmed Sinwar's death in a post on X, stating that Sinwar was killed alongside two other Hamas operatives during a military operation. The IDF clarified that while Sinwar was not the specific target of the raid, his presence was discovered afterward. There were no signs of hostages in the building where Sinwar and the other militants were killed, the IDF added.

Following the operation, Israeli military leaders, including IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi and Ronan Bar, head of Israel's General Security Service, inspected the site of Sinwar's death. The operation is being hailed as a major success for Israel, though military officials have stressed that their efforts to free the hostages and combat Hamas will continue.

Netanyahu's message resonated beyond Israel. In the U.S., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson expressed his support for the operation, describing Sinwar as the embodiment of evil. Johnson praised Israel's efforts, stating that Sinwar's death brought relief to the people of Israel and hope for a future free from oppression. "Sinwar's life was filled with hatred and marked by the pursuit of evil. His death brings hope to those who wish to live in peace and freedom," Johnson said in a statement.

Yahya Sinwar, who was imprisoned by Israel in the late 1980s for killing suspected informants, had become one of Hamas' most feared leaders. Released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal, Sinwar quickly rose through the ranks of Hamas, becoming its chief after the death of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh. His death represents a significant blow to Hamas, and Israeli officials have vowed to continue targeting the group's leadership.

As the conflict continues, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel's mission remains focused on dismantling Hamas and securing the release of the hostages held by the group. He stressed that Israel will not stop until Hamas is defeated, and peace is restored to the region.