Royal Rumble 2020 is the upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view television event, which is going to see the long-awaited return of one Brock Lesnar. A crowd favourite, the wrestler who is also a consummate athlete, is one of the few to have dabbled into the bloodsport of Mixed martial arts(MMA), particularly UFC, and to have found success.

WWE fans can be a fickle bunch who can change their minds on a dime. Having said that, most of the fans will be happy to see the wrestler return, as long as WWE treats his presence with respect. Fans do not take very kindly when legends are made to return to satisfy one of Vince Mcmahon's unintelligent ideas or when they are made part of an underwhelming storyline, where they are used as props to make the other guy look good.

The Beast returns

There is a certain expectation that gets aroused when WWE decides to call upon one of the biggest in the game, and they must come up with material that is befitting their presence. Brock Lesnar is a two-time world champion at WWE's Smackdown—who was one of the few people to put the Undertaker on the backfoot—walking away with the championship belt.

Therefore, in a way, Lesnar has nothing to prove, which makes his decision of throwing his hat in for this year's Royal Rumble especially interesting. The announcement that Lesnar was to be a part of the Royal Rumble was made by Paul Heyman and the wrestler himself on 6 January 2020.

Making the fixture a memorable one

There are a few things that the writing and managing team of WWE must be careful about if they wish to make the event memorable. They need to think out of the box to make the night memorable not only for Lesnar fans but for wrestling fans in general.

Lesnar won the Royal Rumble in 2003 as it was his time to shine. Wrestling is all about giving an opportunity to the little guy, figuratively. This means someone else on the roster—who is not a legend yet—but has the ability to be one must be given an opportunity to win.

The win should not be easy, and The Beast must stand in their way and do everything in his power to destroy their dreams. Even though Wrestlemania is clearly the more popular event, hardcore wrestling fans recognize the Rumble as the perfect platform to break and set records.

Lesnar has broken several records with regards to the time duration of the matches, and this time another athlete must be encouraged to break and make records. This will keep things fresh and make the event more interesting. The Beast is formidable, to say the least, and his presence alone makes the crowd take his opponent seriously.

WWE should use this to their full advantage and make sure that he goes up against Daniel Bryan and loses, only after giving Bryan a run for his money.

Avoiding stale setups

Vince McMahon has a bad habit of ruining a good thing, and the company should make sure that it does not happen. He has made Lesnar go up against older and legendary wrestlers like Kurt Angle and The Undertaker and have him lose.

This has to be avoided as the audience has seen too much of this concept. If the Beast loses, it must be at the hands of a new-comer as this means a great deal for the career of the wrestler winning and will be entertaining for the rest of us to watch as well. The 33rd Royal Rumble is set to be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.