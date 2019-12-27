The stage for the WrestleMania 36 will be build at Royal Rumble in January 2020. It looks like there are some good plans in place for popular names of WWE like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs The Fiend

Bray Wyatt's match with The Miz at TLC met with lukewarm response and for many the feud did not serve any purpose at all. Now, according to wrestlingnews.co, he will be moving on to a fresh feud (as The Fiend) with Roman Reigns.

Reigns' storyline with Baron Cobin was a placeholder and WWE plans to give him a big push at WrestleMania 36. The Big Dog was kept low-profile since his return to WWE after recovering from leukemia, last year.

Brock Lesnar's Opponent at WrestleMania 36

There have been lots of rumours about Brock Lesnar returning to WWE ahead of Royal Rumble after he took a short from post Survivor Series. It was said that neither Cain Velasquez nor Tyson Fury would have a face-off with him, leading to a big clash at WrestleMania 36.

Now, according to f4wonline.com, both Velasquez and Fury are not facing the Beast Incarnate. "The only thing we've been able to confirm is Lesnar will be on Mania barring injury, and neither Fury nor Velasquez will be the opponent," the website noted according to PWMania.

According to Dave Metlzer of wrestlingobserver, Edge is not facing Brock Lesnar although there were speculations of him returning to WWE to face the Beast Incarnate. There is a chance among Drew McIntyre, Erick Rowan, and Aleister Black with Rowan being Vince McMahon's favourite to clash with Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.