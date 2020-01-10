has already confirmed about Brock Lesnar's participation in Royal Rumble that he would be the first person to enter the ring. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has tried to given an exciting angle to the 30-man Battle Royal which will lead to an interesting match at WrestleMania 36.

"I think no matter how many times we come on this show and been like 'OK enough about Punk because he doesn't want to do this anymore or he wants to do MMA or his heart isn't really in it or he keeps saying forget about it.' Even though he keeps pro wrestling at more than an arm's length, I think fans everywhere hope to see him back and the only reason I'm suggesting CM Punk is not for the shock value of him being a surprise entrant. It's for the story that it could present for Brock," WWE Inc quotes Bully Ray as saying on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio.

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are Paul Heyman's protégées in WWE which makes it an interesting match. He wants The Straight Edge Superstar to be the 30 man to enter the ring which could comes as a shock and a surprise to everyone. According to Bully Ray, it is interesting to see who Heyman supports in such scenario.

"Punk enters the ring. Punk and Brock Lesnar are face to face. [The] hard camera shot shows them face to face and splitting right in the middle is the look of horror Paul Heyman looking like Kevin from Home Alone. With that look of horror on his face like 'what the frick am I supposed to do now?' I never saw this coming. I'm Paul Heyman. I'm the master manipulator. I'm the master chess player. I can outwork anybody in the ring and in the back, and now I am face to face with a situation that not even I saw coming. And Punk eliminates Brock and then challenges Brock for the championship. You don't think that's a WrestleMania main event that's gonna put a**es in seats?," Ray said.

CM Punk ended his 10-year association with WWE in 2014. He recently returned to WWE Backstage on FS1, but he has not given any hint of returning to ring in the sports entertainment.