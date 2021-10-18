WWE Star Shelly Martinez who Joined OnlyFans Reveals 'Weird Fetish Requests' She Gets From Fans

Shelly Martinez, who performed in the famed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) between 2005 to 2007 and continued her fighting stint in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) till 2008 switched career from wresting to sharing her raunchy pictures on OnlyFans a few years ago.

The former WWE star now earns millions as fans pay a subscription fee to see her x-rated content and also send out 'kinky requests' for her to perform on camera. While most of the requests come from men asking her to pose nude or strip-tease in her lingerie, Martinez shared that men are now obsessed with her ''toes''.

In a recent YouTube interview which was aired at 'In Your Head Podcast', Martinez revealed that during her livestreams, users keep commenting to show her toes and one particular fan was so obsessed with it, that his messages popped up on the screen non-stop all throughout the stream.

''I'm trying to be interactive with everyone who's listening to us and posting comments, so when this guy keeps posting over and over again, it's distracting because it keeps popping up again about our stupid toes,'' she said and continued that the term ''Show us your toes'' pops up every single time she does a live stream.

''It's like, 'okay, you're wanting to see our toes, why?' And he just wouldn't admit that it was his fetish, but it clearly was,'' she said and continued, ''Right when I think something's really weird, somebody else will ask for it, so then I'm like, 'I guess there are people out there who are into this stuff'.''

Martinez also stated that one particular fan who was usually ''handsomely paying'' her for viewing raunchy pictures and videos of her suddenly entered the kinky fetish zone and began asking her for pictures wearing wrestling gear and pose in such a way assuming that she had been knocked out by her opponent and plaster the 'L' sign (loser) on her forehead.

She explained that she turned down his fetish and now calls the shots on what she accepts and rejects no matter how handsomely someone tried to pay her. ''The fan is sending me, 'this is what I want, will you do it?' Sometimes it's yes, sometimes it's no. I'm calling the shots, I say when, I say who.''