Brock Lesnar, who is expected to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, virtually dominated the ring at Royal Rumble by defeating half of the men in the 30-man match. Apart from his in-ring performance which amazed the audience and became one of the attractions of the pay-per-view, a back-stage incident involving him is also now in the news .

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Beast Incarnate had an altercation with Matt Riddle just before the Royal Rumble kicked-off at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. A few sources have confessed with the website that the duo came face-to-face and tension moments prevailed.

The sources have confirmed website that it was not part of a storyline, but the clash was real. As per another source, the Next Big Thing wanted to know the reality of the situation between them. However, it is confirmed by the sources that they did not get physical.

The Reason Behind the Tension

Matt Riddle had earlier claimed in numerous of interviews about his desire to end Brock Lesnar's career at WrestleMania. "Retiring Brock... it's no secret. That's been the goal since I started wrestling, since the very beginning," WWE Inc quotes him as saying on an interview on NXT television.

He added, "I don't like how he does it, I don't like the respect that he shows, and I don't like the workrate that he puts out. That's just my personal opinion. I think he's capable of more. Maybe it doesn't work out for me, maybe it doesn't work out the first time, but I guarantee you I'm going to beat him and I'm gonna retire him."

Nonetheless, Matt Riddle, in another interview, had said Brock Lesnar had never acknowledged him. "Maybe, I don't know. I don't even think Brock knows who I am," Pro Wrestling Sheet quotes him as saying in other interview.

Possibly, his earlier words led to the verbal altercation between the two, if the latest rumours are true.