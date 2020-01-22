Not Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, CM Punk, who appeared on WWE Backstage on FS1 on Tuesday, 21 January, has made a surprising pick for the forthcoming Royal Rumble. Well, he wants to see Keith Lee emerging victorious in the WWE's pay-per-view.

The Straight Edge Superstar said that Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble. When asked the reason behind picking his name by the host Renee Young, he explained, "He (Lee) had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series and he, to me, is a big fish in a little pond, right now. Not to say the NXT is little by any means, but I think you need to follow up on with stuff like this. You strike when the iron is hot,"

Backing Keith Lee further, CM Punk stated, "You see the little moment he had with Roman Reigns, right there. That already feels like it was two years ago. We got to get going with Keith Lee here. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and win the whole thing."

When the same question was asked to another panelist Paige, she took the name of Otis. "I love him and I find him so entertaining," she said in the WWE Backstage. Whereas Christian wants to see Brock Lesnar, who will be the first person to enter the ring, winning the match.

"I am not sure how popular is this pick is going to be. I want to see Brock Lesnar. I want to put himself in the number one position," he claims, adding that he is interested to know his next opponent after emerging victorious in the Royal Rumble.

Coming to the Women's Royal Rumble, Paige took the name of Kairi Sane. On his turn, CM Punk said, "I am assuming Sasha Banks in it. I want the boss to win." He is keen to see whether Banks would take on her friend Bayley. Whereas Christian wants to win Shayna Baszler.