CM Punk has revealed an interesting fact from the past. It is about WrestleMania 30 where he was supposed to face none other than Triple H which was possibly the main event of the pay-per-view.

Well, The Straight Edge Superstar has shared a picture which shows the original WrestleMania 30 match card. According to the picture, he was scheduled to face The Cerebral Assassin in the WWE's leading pay-per-view event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. According to him, he came across the paper when he was spring cleaning.

Unfortunately, the plans went for a change after CM Punk decided to stay away from the WrestleMania 30. As a result, the Triple H took on Daniel Bryan, who defeated the The King of Kings in the match. The snap apparently reveals that this was the plan as of 20 January 2014, till a week before the Royal Rumble (26 January).

CM Punk had issues with the company and was planning to leave the sports entertainment. He had walked out of the Raw stating that he was going home. In the months later, the issues escalated between him and the company and he walked out of the WWE in the same year. He reportedly left citing health issues.

The other Matches mentioned in CM Punk's photo:

Batista vs. Randy Orton (c) for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

CM Punk vs. Triple H

The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus

Big Show vs. Kane

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose (c) for the WWE United States Title

The match card after CM Punk's exit

The Usos (c) vs Los Matadores, RybAxel and The Real American in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match

The Shield defeated Kane and The New Age Outlaws

Cesaro vs Big Show in inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

John Cena vs Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker