WrestleMania 37 Live Streaming: How to Watch the WWE PPV Online in Singapore, US, Malaysia, Japan, India, South Africa and Australia?

The 37th edition of WrestleMania is held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The first of the two-day event will take place in the venue which will only have a 25,000 live audience due to Covid-19.

WrestleMania Live Streaming

The fans in the US will no longer be able to watch the sports entertainment on WWE Network after the company struck a long term deal with NBC. From this month, the 17,000+ hours of content, regular shows and live events will be available on Peacock.

The 1.1-million US subscribers of WWE Network has to shift to Peacock.

NBC is offering the subscription for $4.99 per month and $49.99 for a year. To attract more subscribers, it offered 50 percent discount for the eligible subscribers at $2.50 per month for the first four months.

WWE Live for Other Countries

The event will begin with the kickoff at 7E/4P and the main event will begin at 8E/5P. The fans across the globe can catch the action on WWE Network like before. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens from Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport

Australia: Foxtel

WWE Match Card