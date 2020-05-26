Is Bobby Lashley prepping up for his biggest moment in WWE? It looks like things are getting better for him in the sports entertainment after his return in 2018. Even as he is ready to take on Drew McIntyre at Backlash in June, the Dominator is now hoping that he is going to get an opportunity to have a face off with Brock Lesnar.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalksSport, Bobby Lashley revealed that he was expecting to get a match against Brock Lesnar in 2018 after beating Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. He says that it did not happen then, but expecting bigger things to unfold for him in the coming months.

"When I heard the winner gets Brock, I was like, is this it? Am I finally getting it? Then it's 'not now!' I don't know what the situation is. I don't know what the case is. But I do believe eventually it will happen before Brock and I are senior citizens. The one thing that people – and I don't want to switch gears here – but Drew McIntyre is a Brock Lesnar. He definitely is. I think that a matchup with Drew is just as exciting as Brock, to me, if done right," Sportswiki quotes him as saying in the interview.

The Dominator says that the dots will be eventually connected as the right people are at the right places. "I think a lot of really big things could be happening," Bobby Lashley said.

Bobby Lashley is a strong performer like Brock Lesnar with MMA background. Recently, Tom Colohue from Sportakeeda has indicated that the match between the Beast Incarnate and The Dominator was on the cards.