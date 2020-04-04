Close
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, WWE has taped WrestleMania 36 and ready to air the show in two days (4 and 5 April). The pay-per-view event has been recorded without crowd this time due to the spread of the pandemic across the globe.

The WrestleMania 36 will have 16 matches in total and the matches. The interesting clashes in the card includes Brock Lesnar locking horns with Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker taking on AJ Styles and Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins.

As the count down for the telecast has kick-started, here, we bring you the predictions made by former WWE star Ryback.

Match Card

No.Matches*Predictions
1Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte FlairCharlotte Flair
2Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyreBrock Lesnar
3Goldberg (c) vs. Braun StrowmanGoldberg
4Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna BaszlerBecky Lynch
5John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray WyattJohn Cena
6Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. TaminaSasha Banks
7The Undertaker vs. AJ StylesThe Undertaker
8Kevin Owens vs. Seth RollinsKevin Owens
9The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (with Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)The Miz and John Morrison
10The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)The Street Profits
11Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)Aleister Black
12Elias vs. King CorbinKing Corbin
13Edge vs. Randy OrtonEdge
14Sami Zayn (c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak)Daniel Bryan
15The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki CrossThe Kabuki Warriors
16Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose)Otis

The WWE's flagship begins at 7 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday. The kick-off show takes off one hour before the commencement of the actual event. The audience can expect 3 to 4 hours of entertainment.