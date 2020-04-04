Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, WWE has taped WrestleMania 36 and ready to air the show in two days (4 and 5 April). The pay-per-view event has been recorded without crowd this time due to the spread of the pandemic across the globe.

The WrestleMania 36 will have 16 matches in total and the matches. The interesting clashes in the card includes Brock Lesnar locking horns with Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker taking on AJ Styles and Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins.

As the count down for the telecast has kick-started, here, we bring you the predictions made by former WWE star Ryback.

Match Card

No. Matches* Predictions 1 Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Charlotte Flair 2 Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Brock Lesnar 3 Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman Goldberg 4 Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Becky Lynch 5 John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt John Cena 6 Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina Sasha Banks 7 The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles The Undertaker 8 Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Kevin Owens 9 The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (with Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) The Miz and John Morrison 10 The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) The Street Profits 11 Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) Aleister Black 12 Elias vs. King Corbin King Corbin 13 Edge vs. Randy Orton Edge 14 Sami Zayn (c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) Daniel Bryan 15 The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross The Kabuki Warriors 16 Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) Otis

The WWE's flagship begins at 7 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday. The kick-off show takes off one hour before the commencement of the actual event. The audience can expect 3 to 4 hours of entertainment.