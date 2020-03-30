Drew McIntyre is trying hard for his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He is preparing for the event with rigorous training in the Scottish Highlands and a video has been made in association with WWE and BT Sport.

In the 2.06-minute video, The Celtic Colossus lifting the barrels as he walks up the hills, lifts boulder, swims for long distances and pulls rope against several strong men on the other side. In the promo, his trainer mouths the statement below:

"In the shadows, the non-forgiving, stands a silhouette of a warrior, awaiting resurrection. With a power, so raw, grace and beauty push to the point of eternal pain. In the battle of the resurrected, there can only be one who walks the road to glory. He will be the one. Now he is ready, to vanquish The Beast."

Talking about his preparation, Drew McIntyre tweeted, "I was always inspired by @theslystallone in Rocky & his preparation for Drago in the Russian snow. Of course I have to take my #Wrestlemania training one step further heading back to the freezing cold, snowy Scottish highlands....in my wrestling gear to prepare for Brock Lesnar. [sic]"

The Scottish Terminator will be locking horns with the Beast Incarnate for WWE Championship at the pay-per-view event. WrestleMania was supposed to be held the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the Coronavirus or Covid-19 outbreak has forced the WWE has shift the venut to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It will be shot in two-days on 4 and 5 of April without crowd. The event will be aired live on WWE Network.