Five matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 36 and there are lots of matches shaping up. This year, there will reportedly be as many as 16 matches in the WWE's flagship pay-per-view on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

For months, there were rumours of Roman Reigns taking on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and John Cena was expected to clash with Elias. But Vince McMahon made surprising changes at recently-held Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

It is now announced that John Cena will have a face-off with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Goldberg will take on Roman Reigns. Now, there seems to be an update on Daniel Bryan's opponent.

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo, Daniel Bryan might take on Sheamus. "Bryan appears to be in a holding pattern right now as he is currently not in a major storyline. There has been talk of having him face Sheamus at WrestleMania to play off of Sheamus' 18-second win at WrestleMania XXVIII in 2012," he is quoted as saying.

Daniel Bryan and Sheamus were involved in a long-term feud earlier. At WrestleMania 27, the duo had locked-horns for the World Heavyweight Championship. A year later, the latter defeated the former to snatch away the title from him in just 18 seconds.

It looks like WWE is bringing in the angle of unfinished business in their feud and might sell the match at WrestleMania 36.

Paul Davis has further added that Daniel Bryan is influential backstage and getting feuds and rivalries of his choice.