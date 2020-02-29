Months of rumours on John Cena's opponent at WrestleMania 36 has come to an end at Friday Night SmackDown. Well, the Cenation Leader will clash with none other than "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the WWE's flagship event held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on 5 April.

The announcement was made with John Cena accepting Eater of Worlds' challenge on Friday SmackDown. But before the name of his opponent was revealed, the Prototype took mike to address the crowd that he was not participating in this year's pay-per-view event.

"WrestleMania is an event that no WWE superstar wants to miss and I know my role is changed, but I want to say this loud and proud - I am and I will always be a WWE superstar. So what I am doing at WrestleMania. I am doing something different, because I know how hard WWE superstars work each and every day just to hope for one WrestleMania moment," John Cena started his speech.

The Doctor Of Thuganomics said that he prides himself on listening to WWE Universe (fans). "We do have an excited universe here tonight. At sometimes, you may feel like they don't listen to you, but trust me, I always hear you. I hear you after every Raw. I hear you after every NXT. I hear you after every Friday Night Smackdown on Fox and you all are passionate about the future of the WWE and I feel you because I am too," the 42-year old continues.

He said that WrestleMania 36 should go without him as the spot should be earned and not given. "I hear you I hear you. This is not goodbye. But it is goodbye for now and the right thing to do," he explains. After completing his speech and walks towards exit, "The Fiend" appears and shows his finger at WrestleMania sign hanging high in the auditorium and Cena accepts the challenge in his style by moving his hat.