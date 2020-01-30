The Bella Twins, best known for their prolific career in WWE Women's Wrestling have attested to expecting children-- both sisters are due only a week and a half apart.

The retired wrestlers and stars of the reality show "Total Bellas" on E!, revealed that Brie who is married to wrestler Daniel Bryan and already have a two-year-old named Birdie, is now pregnant again, expecting her second child with her partner.

Twins pregnant, only a week and a half apart

For Nikki, on the other hand, after a high-profile relationship that lasted from 2012 to 2018 with John Cena and the subsequent break up in 2018, she started dating Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met on the sets of "Dancing with the Stars" in January 2019.

Nicki, who is 36 years of age was photographed merely hours after the announcement and could be seen with a baby bump. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie jokingly asked in an interview. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" she concluded.

Both sisters realised they are expecting

It was Brie who was the first to understand she was carrying over Thanksgiving while in France with Chigvintsev's family, it wasn't long before her sister started to feel similar symptoms, making them realize they are both expecting.

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't' even late yet," she explained. "And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?" Nikki concluded.

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I AM GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!" Nikki wrote on her Instagram post revealing that she was past her first trimester and is 13 weeks along.