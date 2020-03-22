After changing the venue of WrestleMania 36, WWE is going to face yet another major issue due to the Coronavirus scare. US President Donald Trump's recent comment has brought uncertainty over Brock Lesnar's participation in the pay-per-view event.

With Donald Trump and Canadian President Justin Trudeau planning to completely close the border between the two countries, it might be difficult for Brock Lesnar, who stays in Saskatchewan, Canada, to participate in WrestleMania 36.

Although Brock Lesnar is expected to be at Monday Night Raw next week and stay in the US till WrestleMania 36, the hotels are being ordered to close which makes his participation doubtful at the event doubtful. Apart from it, the Beast Incarnate might face issues pertaining to travelling restrictions.

If Brock Lesnar could not make it to the pay-per-view, it will be a major setback to the company, which has been forced to cancel at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the venue is shifted to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It will be held on two days without audience. "It's official! I'm hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it's gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a [alarm emoji] 2-NIGHT [alarm emoji] event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV," NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who is hosting the event, tweeted.

The two-day event will be aired on WWE Network.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Drew Mcintyre in a Single's Match for WWE Championship.