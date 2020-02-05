The updates on Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle's backstage clash at Royal Rumble seems to be far from over. The latest buzz is that Paul Heyman had come to Riddle's rescue at the pay-per-view event held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

According to The Dirty Sheets, Paul Heyman changed the original plan to save Matt Riddle from his client Brock Lesnar, who was furious over Riddle's constant comments about him in the earlier interviews.

Riddle was supposed to enter the ring as the 11th contestant and the Beast Incarnate was "absolutely delighted" that he would get to confront Matt Riddle. Fearing that Lesnar would harm the latter, Heyman requested the officials to change his spot, the report adds.

Shinsuke Nakamura entered at the 11th spot and was eliminated by the Beast Incarnate over the top rope.

It was reported recently by Pro Wrestling Sheet about Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle having a clash at WWE backstage just before Royal Rumble took off on Sunday, 26 January. The website, from its multiple sources, had claimed that the duo had an altercation, tensions had prevailed when they had come face-to-face and the Beast Incarnate wanted to know the reality of the situation between the two.

According to the official, Brock Lesnar grabbed Matt Riddle's shoulders to draw his attention and told him that they would never work together. "Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever." The website quotes Brock Lesnar as saying to Matt Riddle.