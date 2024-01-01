World Champion Cyclist Melissa Hoskins' Husband Arrested Over Her Death; Rohan Dennis Faces Social Media's Fury

Rohan Dennis, the Australian Olympic cyclist, faces charges related to the death of his two-time Olympian wife, Melissa Hoskins, following allegations of striking her with a car.

According to reports, Hoskins was taken to the Royal Adelaide hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a ute at Medindie on Saturday night. However, the former Olympian succumbed to her injuries.

Accident Happened in a Street Outside Couple's Home

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that 33-year-old Dennis, who was driving the ute at the time of the accident was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

Just four days ago Hoskins' fateful death, Dennis had uploaded a picture of the couple where they were seen smiling along with their two kids. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours," he captioned the Instagram post.

According to Daily Mail, the incident occurred on a tree-lined street in an Adelaide suburb, where the family is presumed to own a residence. Neighbors observed a black ute being towed from the street, and police were captured on film at the crime scene, with a heap of clothing visible in the road.

Social Media Mourns Hoskins' Death

In an X post CPA Women, the international association of professional female cyclists, wrote, "We send our thoughts to those who love her, starting with her children, and were lucky enough to ride with her during an all too short life. We will miss you Melissa."

"I have a very heavy heart. My thoughts are with their children, family and fellow friends. This is a very difficult and tragic time. RIP," Anna Meares, Australia's track cyclists and a two-time Olympic gold medallist, mourned Hoskins' death on social media on Monday morning.

However, there were several other social media users who lashed out at Dennis for allegedly running over his wife. "Awful awful news from Adelaide. Regardless of who the perpetrator is, running over your wife and taking your children's mother is the worst crime. Can men stop doing this to women please. So disappointing to hear this news today #stopdomesticcrime #rohandennis," wrote a user.

"No great surprise to learn that Rohan Dennis has a long history of anger management issues. It won't be long before he'll be described as a 'top bloke' who'd 'do anything for his wife and kids'. The usual bullshit. Melissa Hoskins didn't deserve that," read another post.