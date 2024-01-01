Bill Clinton is 'John Doe 36' in Jeffery Epstein's Sealed Documents; Appears in Over Fifty Redacted Filings: Reports

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will be disclosed as 'John Doe 36' in a trove of sealed court filings pertaining to the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein. The documents are all set to be unsealed in the coming days.

Judge Loretta Preska's December 18 decision mandates the disclosure of the names of numerous individuals associated with Epstein, previously referred to as John or Jane Doe in court records. These implicated associates, once the documents are unsealed in the following weeks, were given a two-week window to contest the ruling.

What Was Clinton Involved In?

ABC News stated that 'Doe 36,' identified as Clinton, appears in over fifty redacted filings. These legal documents, featuring his name, are integral to Virginia Giuffre's legal team's pursuit of subpoenaing Clinton for deposition testimony regarding his association with Epstein.

However, the sealed records show no signs of illicit behavior by Clinton. Additionally, Virginia has not made any accusations of wrongdoing against the former U.S. President.

The outlet further reported that while Virginia claimed to have met Clinton on Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, the late pedophile's aide Ghislaine Maxwell denied the same saying that the former U.S. President never visited the island.

In the groundbreaking ruling, Judge Preska explicitly marked 'unsealed in full' next to the identities of 177 individuals, encompassing Epstein's associates, recruiters, victims, and others. Beyond the names, the unsealed documents are anticipated to encompass depositions, emails, legal papers, and other materials that were previously undisclosed.

Social Media Reacts

Clinton's name was one of the top trending topics on social media with many users expressing their thoughts on the former President being 'Doe 36.'

"The amount of support for Bill Clinton coming before the Epstein list is revealed is absolutely ASTOUNDING. Dude literally cheated on his wife in the White House, denied it, and Hillary called HER a narcisstic loony toon. I guess #BelieveAllWomen is only when it's convenient," expressed an X user.

"Hillary Clinton has turned off all her Twitter replies on new posts in anticipation of her pedophile husband being revealed as Doe 36 tomorrow," opined another user.

'Bill Clinton is now called "Doe 36." He was a friend, client, and confident of Jeffrey Epstein. 2024, the path of Truth," read a post.