Who is Steven Hutcherson? Mentally Ill Man Who Stabbed Two Teen Girls at Grand Central Wants 'All Whites Dead'; Has Record 17 Arrests

Steven Hutcherson, the alleged accused who stabbed two teenage girls at a Grand Central Terminal restaurant, has a history of prior arrests. Hutcherson shouted that he wanted "all white people dead," before attacking the girls at the restaurant on Christmas morning.

Victims Were Tourists from South America

New York Post reported that the two victims, aged 14 and 16 years, were visiting the city from South America. The teenagers were having a meal with their parents at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse around 11:25 a.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.

According to the reports, Hutcherson, who reportedly has history of mental illness, was heard shouting, "I want all the white people dead, I want to sit next to the crackers," before he went on to stab the victims. The outlet reported that the 36-year-old plunged a knife into the 16-year-old's back, nicking her lungs, while stabbing the younger one in the thigh. However, the injuries were non-life threatening.

The police sources further told the outlet that shortly before attacking the girls, Hutcherson had engaged in a fight with restaurant's staff members who were trying to remove him from the place.

Hutcherson Has Prior History with Crime

The MTA authorities disclosed to the media that transit police officers quickly responded to the scene, and upon their arrival, Hutcherson promptly relinquished his weapon. He was booked on felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, according to the outlet.

Reacting to the incident, Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement claiming that identifying and removing the dangerously mentally ill is a priority of his administration. He even went on to add that recently there have been fewer people on the streets and in the transit system.

"Any time you have incidents in these high-profile locations, it sends the feeling of people don't feel safe, that's why we have to make sure we zero in, make the arrests as soon as possible and make sure we get those repeat offenders off the streets," Adams said.

ABC 7 reported that Hutcherson, who has been arrested 17 times in the past, is classified as an "emotionally disturbed person." Last month, he was arrested for allegedly threatening to "shoot" a stranger in the Bronx. "I'm gonna shoot you. I don't care what kind of green card the government gave you. Open your mouth and say something. I will shoot you right now," he told the victim, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.