Delta Airlines Employee Threatens to Remove Transwoman Alleging Misgendering; Viral Video Identifies Tommy Dorfman as Transgender

A video showing a Delta Airlines employee at LaGuardia airport threatening to remove a transwoman following an argument over being misgendered has gone viral on social media. While the identity of the Delta employee remains unknown, several users on social media have identified the transwoman as Tommy Dorfman, who starred in Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

Delta Employee Threatens to Call Port Authority

The video was initially shared by Dorfman on her TikTok page. According to The Post Millennial, the 33 seconds video shows the Dorfman accusing the airline staff member of misgendering her. "And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally." says Dorfman's male voice from behind the camera.

"While you're talking she's, he's talking too," the Delta employee said.

"You just misgendered me again, multiple times, both of you have," Dorfman said.

"Wasn't intentional. But if you want to take it personal, that's ok," the Delta employee can be heard responding calmly.

The disgruntled customer than goes on to point that a female employee of the airlines too had misgendered her twice. The male Delta employee is heard responding, "Well, you're talking to me too."

"You are being condescending, and if you want to continue, I'll have Port Authority escort you out of this building right this moment if you play that game with me," he went on to add calmly.

"Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don't mind," he is heard asking the customer. "I'm good, I'll just put this on," the transwoman is heard before ending the conversation.

Social Media Backs Delta Employee

The viral video drew a lot of attention on the social media with several users backing the Delta employee. "These malignant narcissists think everyone must be forced to validate their mental illness or else it's a "human rights violation." Good for this man. The sooner this social blackmail ends, the better," wrote an X user.

"Pronoun warrior: 0 Delta employee: 1 Give this man a raise," wrote another.

"I am not coming at this from the right. But this is reminder that respect goes both ways. I'll respect anyone's wish to be addressed respectfully. Kindly correct me if I'm wrong. Being disrespectful as such will only backfire. Kudos to this Delta employee," opined a user.

Several social media users also lashed out at Dorfman after identifying her as the transwoman from the video. "I love a good strong employee like this @delta agent. Thank you!!!!! #TommyDorfman is a dude.....move on. Washed up actor," wrote a user.