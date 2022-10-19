Woman Soccer Fan in Mexico Flashes Boobs to Crowd after Her Team Scores Winning Goal [WATCH]

A Mexican fan has gone viral after she flashed her boobs to the entire soccer stadium to celebrate her team scoring the winning goal. The video of the unidentified woman flashing her breast as others watched her in shock has garnered more than 1.1 million views on social media. Many have also applauded her bold move and her amusing fan service.

According to Jam Press, the NSFW stunt took place on October 13 in Nuevo Leon during the Liga MX Championship game between the Tigres UANL and C.F. Pachuca. The woman spectator is reportedly a Tigres supporter and got too excited after her team scored the winning goal.

Shocking Fan Service

The incident happened during the match between Tigres UANL and C.F. Pachuca. Tigres was the host team. In the waning seconds of the second half, the Tigres were given a penalty kick to break the deadlock. Fortunately, they were able to score the goal and win the game, which caused the audience to go wild in several different ways.

However, it was this super bold fan who decided to do something different. The aforementioned raunchy fan is shown in the X-rated video lifting her blue top and displaying her boobs to the crowd like a Mardi Gras reveler.

She then starts jumping around, bouncing her boobs in front of the thousands of screaming "knocker fans."

At one point, the soccer-obsessed exhibitionist even joins fans in a selfie. Without a doubt, the "Girls Gone Wild"-style presentation caused a stir on social media, with drooling onlookers praising the woman for her "beautiful" breasts.

It is not known if the reaction to the winning goal was spontaneous or pre-planned, but the woman definitely looked unfazed.

Breaking the Internet

The woman since has gone viral on social media as many are applauding her for her great fan service. "Nice breasts," wrote one user. However, others weren't so amused. Some even slammed her. "Pure plastic," scoffed one detractor, snarking, "Nothing like seeing the bounce of something natural."

This is not the first time a sports fan has performed an unplanned striptease for onlookers. A bawdy woman flashed the crowd at a motorcross event in Anaheim, California, in January, setting off a huge brawl.

The bizarre incident happened last when Anaheim 1 Supercross was hosting an event at Angel Stadium. The event was midway when a woman in one of the galleries suddenly stood up cheering the teams and then all of a sudden took her lingerie off and popped her boobs out of her black leather jacket and flashed at the crowd.

As she flashed her boobs at the crowd, she held her beer glass in her mouth. The crowd was taken by surprise but the woman spectator was unmoved. Interestingly, it wasn't just a blink-and-a-miss thing. The woman kept her boobs out on display for several minutes as everyone watching the event turned their attention on her.

She then kept shaking her body as if she didn't care. While some liked the surprise boob flash not everyone was happy. One woman seemed to be so pissed over the sight ... she left her seat a short time later and confronted the fan, complaining about the topless move.

The video of the incident went viral, with millions of views. The identity of the woman spectator is not known and it is also unclear if she was later removed from the stadium but her boob flash definitely left fans agitated, resulting in a fist fight.