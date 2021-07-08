A guest at Cannes Film Festival stole the show on the inaugural day after she flashed her boobs in a very risqué crop top as she stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of Annette. The name of the guest is still unknown but she her photos have gone viral, where she is seen flashing her bare breasts as other watch her in shock.

According to DailyMail.com, the woman, who donned a cream pleated skirt emblazoned with gold leaf pattern, could be seen posing up a storm for photographers after she raised her hand to waive when her bare breast got exposed. However, even though she realized the awkward moment she was unfazed.

Stealing the Show

The incident happened when the unnamed guest was walking down the steps on to the red carpet, when she flashed her boobs as she was heading for the international of Annette at the Cannes in South of France on Tuesday.

The guest was prepared to pose for the photographers who were waiting on the aisle. However, what she didn't realize was that it wound end up in wardrobe malfunction. As she walked down and placed her left arm behind her head to get the perfect shot, her crop top rose, resulting in her breasts being on full display.

That gave the photographs the right opportunity to capture the moment. Interestingly, the guest who looked stunning in the photos was unmoved even after flashing her bare breasts. The woman, who wore her brown hair down in loose waves, accessorized with a white handbag and matching nails.

Doing It In Style

The guest was going to attend the premiere of Annette and was soon joined by the film's leading lady Marion Cotillard. The actress looked stunning in a one-shouldered silver gown as she led the stars gracing the red carpet alongside Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain, and Helen Mirren during the event's opening night.

However, even then the photographers were more interested in the unknown guest who gave them enough for the rest of the day. No doubt, the boob flashing incident was unintentional but many were shocked given that the Cannes Festival is regarded as one of the most prestigious annual movie events across the world.