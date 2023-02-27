Woman Chops Off Boyfriend's Penis after He Threatened to Make Their Sex Tapes Public Because She Refused to Have Sex With Him

A furious woman allegedly cut off her boyfriend's penis after he threatened to make their sex tapes viral because she refused to sleep with him, according to reports. The unidentified woman, 28, is accused of attacking her lover, also 28, on February 25 when they were in a hotel in Sibolga, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

The man with the initials GO was reportedly rushed to the hospital with blood loss after the horrific attack and somehow survived. Local media have images of the glum-looking woman being detained by cops using wire ties. However, according to local media reports, she has not yet been charged.

In Self Defense

According to police, the boyfriend made advances toward his partner but she refused him because she was "not in the mood" during the encounter on February 25. The couple, who had been dating for more than six months, was not heard arguing, according to witnesses.

The man then threatened to make their sex videos public if she didn't have sex with him. The outraged woman then cut off his penis. As the man's manhood was removed, yells of pain could be heard.

According to reports, the man was rescued by the hotel staff and transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in the intensive care and receiving medical treatment.

"Based on the suspect's statement, they had been in a relationship for around seven months. So, they made an appointment to meet at a hotel, then the man asked to have sex, after which the woman refused," said Sibolga Police Chief Taryono Rajarja.

"When he was denied sex, the man threatened to spread the videos of their intimate activities. Then, when he was ready to take a shower, the suspect carried out the attack. She took a knife belonging to the man and cut off his penis."

Life-Threatening Punishment

The hotel's receptionist, Evi Wahyuni Siregar, claimed that the couple's room was silent till the incident happened. However, it is not known what weapon the woman used to cut off her boyfriend's penis. Also, it is not known if the police have recovered any weapon with which the man was attacked.

The receptionist asserted that the woman had come up to him following the assault to ask for help for her partner, who was badly bleeding on the scene.

It was said that his penis had been severed.

"The woman admitted that they had checked in together. She said they were from Padang Sidempuan city, about to leave for Nias Island," the hotel worker said.

Police Chief Taryono Rajarja added: "Doctors have given details of the injuries suffered by the man. We are waiting for a time to interview him."