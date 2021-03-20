Indian Woman Chops Off Man's Sex Organ After He Tries To Rape Her

An Indian woman in her forties has chopped off the genitals of a man who was allegedly attempting to rape her. Police on Saturday said that the man sneaked into the woman's house in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and attempted to commit the crime.

The incident took place in a village that is approximately 50km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening. According to reports, the woman, 45, was at home with her son when the man allegedly tried to force her into intercourse. The woman said in her complaint that her husband was not at home when the incident happened.

Police are investigating the matter and a case has been filed against both the man as well as the woman. A police official said that the woman was at home with her teenage son when the accused, aged 45, made entry to their house. However, thinking that a thief had sneaked in, the woman's son ran outside of the house for safety following which the accused thrashed the woman and forced himself on her. He tried to sexually assault the woman, who resisted his attempt for over 20 minutes, according to the police official.

"In a bid to save herself, the woman picked up a sickle lying under her cot and cut off the man's genitals. The woman then reached the police outpost and lodged a complaint against him around 1.30 am on Friday," said police officer Dharmendra Singh Rajput. He further said that the accused was taken to a hospital for first aid, but for further treatment, he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa district.

Morocco Woman Serves Boyfriend's Genital In A Meal To His Friends

This isn't the first case where a woman has chopped off a sex organ. Earlier, there were even more chilling instances when a woman allegedly killed her boyfriend and then served his genitals in a meal to his friends.

The incident took place in Morocco, where a woman was accused of killing her boyfriend and then cooking up his body parts to serve his friends. The woman in her thirties was accused of assaulting her partner after he revealed that someone else wanted to tie the knot with him. Enraged over the fact that her boyfriend was interested in the other girl, the woman murdered her boyfriend of seven years and cooked his flesh to serve his friends.