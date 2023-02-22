Who Is Liam Ellis? Australian Bikie-Turned-Porn Star Suffers Life-Changing Penis Injury While Filming Intense Sex Scene

A reformed drug dealer Perth biker gang member-turned-porn star broke his penis while filming an intense sex scene. Liam Ellis, from Perth, told the West Australian that the injury occurred when he was shooting the passionate sex scene for OnlyFans with one woman, and another male.

Ellis told the outlet that he has changed his life since serving more than four years in prison for drug offenses and now makes a living by doing porn movies. The 34-year-old started selling drugs to pay off his tax obligation, but since getting out of jail and leaving his gang, he has discovered a new line of work in pornography.

Eye-Watering Penis injury

Ellis said that he became a porn star after leaving the life of a drug dealer. Ellis claims that he has had sex with "hundreds of females" since then, so many times that he has lost count.

He gained fame after appearing in a scene with Hayley Vernon of "Married at First Sight." However, he is currently out of the game for one to two months after sustaining a painful injury at work.

Ellis, who had his first taste of stardom in 2010 when he competed on Perth's Hottest Tradie, wasn't overly alarmed when something went wrong during a sex scene with OnlyFans.

"Basically, I was having sex at the time... and it slipped out and I was still in motion and I wasn't lined up," the 34-year-old told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

"I didn't think anything of it at the time, but a while later, it turned completely black," he said, referring to his genitals.

"That caused my penis to bend and tear, resulting in a penile fracture," he continued.

Ellis claimed it didn't hurt right away, but the harm soon manifested itself. "My penis swelled up straight away and after a few hours I t went black from bruising," he explained.

He underwent surgery and was given a prescribed drug in order to prevent him from getting overexcited as that might get him into "serious trouble." However, he is concerned he "might never be the same again."

"I'm worried it might be one of those things that once you do it, it might happen again," he said.

A New Life

Ellis continued by saying he plans to be "careful" in the bedroom going forward before sharing the one good thing to come out of the life-changing experience. "I got a free circumcision out of it, which is something I've always wanted," he said.

Before launching his career as a porn star Ellis was in prison for narcotics offenses for more than four years. After being released, he changed his life and focused on his new career.

Ellis' injury comes after Aussie porn star Keiran Lee revealed how her co-actress Angela White almost died while filming a sex scene.

Popular British adult performer Lee claims that after filming the hour-long sex scene in 2013, Angela, 37, was taken to the hospital with a burst appendix.

"I put her into hospital and this was actually not on purpose," Lee, 39, told the Pillow Talk podcast last week.

"We were shooting content and... we were going at it for over an hour. After that, I'm like 'See you sweetheart, lovely day'," he recalled.

Lee, whose nine-and-a-half-inch penis is supposedly insured for $1 million, claimed he was surprised to learn that White had complained of stomach problems after their first encounter.

"I found out two days later she'd gone back home to Australia. She said her stomach was hurting, and she had to go see a doctorâ€”apparently her appendix burst in the scene, which could have killed her."

When asked by the podcast presenter if his large manhood was the cause, Lee responded, "I don't know. But listen, I could have killed Angela White on our first scene."

White had previously made a brief statement regarding the possibly tragic occurrence. She posted in 2016 that doctors had removed her appendix through her belly button.