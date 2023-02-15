Wisconsin Woman Accused of Dismembering Lover and Spreading Body Parts Attacks Lawyer in Court After Trial Date Postponed

Taylor Schabusiness, the 25-year-old woman facing charges for decapitating her lover during a sexual act, was caught attacking her defense attorney after her trial date was pushed back by two months. The Wisconsin woman allegedly decapitated her lover Shad Thyrion during sex and continued to perform sexual acts on his lifeless body.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the incident which took place in in February 2022.

Defense Attorney Had Suggested Delay in Trial

Schabusiness attacked her lawyer Quinn Jolly in the Brown County circuit courtroom on Tuesday. The incident happened after Judge Thomas J. Walsh proposed starting the murder trial on May 15 instead of March 6, as requested by Jolly.

A video from the courtroom shows Schabusiness violent outburst soon after. The video shows Schabusiness suddenly flinging herself on Jolly who was sitting beside her and striking him with her elbows and handcuffed wrists.

As Jolly moves out swiftly, a security guard comes forward and tackles Schabusiness to the ground. In the chaos that follows after, the guard tries to subdue the accused as she continues to writhe beneath him. Later, two guards arrive to pin the 25-year-old after down until she is calm.

ABC 7 reported that Jolly requested the judge for an extension in order to prove his client was not competent to stand trail for the murder of Thyrion.

Schabusiness Left Dismembered Parts For Lover's Mother

As reported previously, authorities found a severed head covered with a towel in a bucket in the basement of their home. Other evidence included dried blood on a nearby mattress and a tote containing an upper torso and internal organs.

According to the court records, officers found Schabusiness with dried blood on her hands and clothing. While searching her van, they found a crock pot box with more bloody body parts, including legs.

The New York Post reported that Schabusiness mutilated her lover's body using a bread knife. The outlet reported that when arrested, the woman told the cops they would "have fun trying to find all of the organs."

Schabusiness revealed that the pair had been smoking methamphetamine before going to Thyrion's mother's house to have sex, which included using chains. Claiming that she did not want to kill Thyrion, the 25-year-old said that she sat on the victim and "waited for him to die" as he coughed up blood, the outlet reported.