Wisconsin Teacher Arrested for 'Making Out' with 11-Year-Old Student Slammed with Additional Charges, Faces Life in Prison

A Wisconsin teacher who was arrested in May for allegedly "making out" with an 11-year-old student in her classroom has been slapped with additional charges that would land her in prison for the rest of her life, if convicted.

Madison Bergmann, 24, now faces nine additional felonies — one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, five charges of sexual misconduct by school staff, two charges of child enticement causing mental or bodily harm, and a charge of exposing a child to harmful materials, according to an amended complaint filed last week.

The former fifth-grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School was previously charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. If sentenced consecutively, she faces up to 185 years in prison.

As previously reported, Bergmann's alleged abuse of the 11-year-old boy came to light when the student's mother overheard her son talking to the teacher on the phone. The parent then checked the boy's phone and allegedly found explicit text messages exchanged between the pair.

The texts included messages from Bergmann allegedly discussing multiple encounters inside the Hudson, Wis., classroom during lunch or after school. She allegedly told the child how much she enjoyed him touching her and "making out." Some of the alleged assaults even happened in Bergmann's classroom, according to the complaint.

The boy's father reported the inappropriate behavior to River Crest Elementary School authorities. When police searched Bergmann's classroom, they allegedly found a folder in her bag with the victim's name on it. The folder allegedly contained handwritten notes talking about how much they kissed.

Bergmann was arrested two months before her wedding, which her fiancé later called off. At the time, a friend told the New York Post that the accusations against Bergmann blindsided the groom-to-be, Sam Hickman.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.