Wisconsin Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Student Two Months Before Her Wedding

A western Wisconsin elementary school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students, according to a complaint filed in St. Croix County on Thursday.

Madison Bergmann, 24, was charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13.

Victim's Parents Found Conversations Between Bergmann and Their Son Talking Touching Each Other, Making Out

According to charging documents obtained by CBS News, police were called to River Crest Elementary School in Hudson "regarding inappropriate conduct between a current teacher and a 5th grade student" — an 11-year-old boy.

The call came two days after the victim's parents reached out to school authorities over inappropriate exchanges between Bergmann and the victim. The victim's mother discovered the text messages when she took the victim's phone after she caught him talking to Bergmann earlier in the week.

Officers were presented with screenshots of multiple text conversations between the victim and Bergmann talking about their encounters, which allegedly occurred inside the classroom during lunch or after school.

In text messages, Bergmann allegedly also told the child that she liked when the victim touched her and that she enjoyed "making out" with him

Victim and Bergmann Wrote Handwritten Notes to Each Other



Charges say the victim told investigators that he talked to Bergmann "almost daily," and that he got her number when he went skiing with her and his mother at Afton Alps over winter break. Bergmann also told police she received the boy's number then in case they were separated at the park.

Inside Bergmann's backpack, an officer reports they found a folder with the victim's name on it containing many handwritten notes. The victim later told police that he and Bergmann would write each other notes throughout the day. Many of the letters talk about the two kissing each other, court documents say.

In one of the letters, Bergmann allegedly wrote, "One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop."

Bergmann Suspended from School Following Arrest

"We are shocked and disturbed by this news. Our greatest concern is for the River Crest School community and the children impacted," Principal Kimberly Osterhues wrote in a message to parents.

Bergman was suspended from her teaching role following her arrest. During her suspension, Bergmann is not allowed to have contact with Hudson School District students, parents or staff.

According to Bergmann's Facebook, she is originally from Elmo, Minnesota, and went to college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She was an Assistant Center Director at Sylvan Learning for four years while she was in school. Bergmann got engaged to her fiancé Ben in December. Their wedding is set for July 27 in her home state of Minnesota.

Bergmann was let out on a $25,000 signature bond and is not allowed on school property or at school events. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 30.