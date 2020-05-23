Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Queen Elizabeth II is in lockdown with Prince Philips at Windsor Castle, notorious for alleged ghost sightings in the past. The Queen had also once claimed to have seen the spirit of Queen Elizabeth I.

The Ghost Sighting Mystery

A report published in Visit Britain claims that the ghost of Queen Elizabeth I is often seen in the library, and her footsteps can be heard before making her presence appears.

"The ghost of Elizabeth I has been seen by several members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret. Often seen in the library, her footsteps can be heard on the bare floorboards, before her striking presence appears," reports Visit Britain.

Other ghosts who allegedly live in the castle are that of George III and Henry VIII. According to eyewitness statements, George III can be seen ''looking longingly out of the room beneath the library, where he was confined during his several periods of madness.''

"Henry VIII is said to haunt the deanery cloisters, often heard hobbling around, the sound of his ulcerated leg thudding on the floor as he walks," added the report.

Coronavirus in the United Kingdom

Courtiers moved Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip to Windsor Castle a few weeks ago. According to reports, the royal couple is accompanied by their favorite servants in the castle.

The novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, has claimed the lives of more than 3,40,000 people worldwide. In the United Kingdom alone, the pandemic has killed more than 36,000 people, and the number of positive cases in the country has crossed 2,54,000. The United States continues to top the coronavirus chart with more than 97,000 deaths and nearly 1.7 million positive cases.