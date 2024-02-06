William And Harry to Patch Up? Harry to Arrive in UK After King Charles Personally Informed Him About Cancer Diagnosis

Speculations about a possible patch up between the warring princes of Britain, Prince William and Prince Harry, is rife after their father, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. The report comes days after the British monarch underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate in a private London clinic.

Even though Buckingham Palace hasn't revealed what type of cancer the 75-year-old Monarch is suffering from, it is stated that as a precautionary measure, he will be skipping public events following the advice of his doctors to reduce the in-person contacts.

King Charles Informed Harry Personally About his Diagnosis

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

People reported that following the cancer being diagnosed, the 75-year-old British monarch personally informed his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his ailment. The king also shared the news personally with his three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Will William Patch Up With Harry?

After relinquishing their roles as active members of the royal family, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, along with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children—4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet—relocated to California.

GB News reported that a source close to Prince Harry told the outlet that after speaking to his father and learning about his cancer diagnosis the Duke of Sussex will arrive in the UK to meet the ailing monarch.

Meanwhile Radar Online reported that as per the sources Prince William has blamed his estranged brother for the monarch's ailing health in the past. The outlet reported that as per the insiders William blamed Harry for their father's downfall.

"William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues to behave when he must know their father isn't in the best of health," a source told the outlet "He no longer believes Harry is being manipulated by Meghan — to him the royal crisis is clearly his brother's doing, driven by money and revenge. His feeling is if Harry has a bone to pick, make it with him, and leave their father out of it."