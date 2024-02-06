Nostradamus Predicted King Charles Abdication; Claims New King to be an 'Unexpected Man'

Hours after the announcement of King Charles being diagnosed with cancer surfaced, an eerie prediction by Nostradamus regarding the king's abdication resurfaced on social media. The 75-year-old was anointed king following the demise of his mother, former monarch Queen Elizabeth, last year.

Diagnosis Came Post Enlarged Prostate Surgery

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer days after he underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate in a private London clinic. Buckingham Palace hasn't revealed what type of cancer the 75-year-old Monarch is suffering from.

On Monday, the palace released a statement announcing that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement said.

Stating that the king "remains wholly positive about his treatment," the statement said that he will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, which includes handling paperwork, attending to his red boxes, and engaging in private meetings.

What Was the Prediction?

According to Daily Star, author Mario Reading, a prominent authority on Nostradamus, has reinterpreted the cryptic poems penned by the seer in 1555. Reading suggests that Nostradamus may have foretold the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and hinted at the possibility of King Charles' abdication.

"This quatrain will come as no surprise to the British people and it has wide implications," the Reading claimed. "The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother's term of life.

"Prince Charles will be crowned in her stead, and become 'King of the Islands', the implication here being that he is no longer king of the other regions in the world over which his mother reigned – Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc. – which will have, in the interim, become republics."

"Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist."

"The pressure on him is so great, and his age so much against him, that Charles agrees to abdicate in favor of his son," suggested the reading. Nostradamus went onto claim that following King Charles' departure from the throne, "man will replace him who never expected to be king."

Social Media Reacts

The social media users were quick to re-share the prophecies of Nostradamus while expressing their own views. "Nostradamus predicted a long reign followed by a short reign - let's hope he was wrong ! Long Live His Majesty King Charles !" wrote a user.

"As much as I hope that #KingCharles and ANYONE with cancer fights it and wins, Nostradamus predicted this was going to happen to the King!" read another tweet.

"It must be serious if Harry is heading off to London. Keep in mind, that back in September 2022, it was published that a Nostradamus prediction of King Charles' reign was going to be short term," opined a user.