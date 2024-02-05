Is Miley Cyrus Under Danger? Bodyguard With 'Strange Umbrella' at Grammy's Sparks Speculation

Speculations about Miley Cyrus's safety was rife after a theory about the singer's bodyguard holding a 'concealed weapon' surfaced on social media. Miley was attending the Grammy Awards last night when the speculations went wild.

Donning a sheer golden dress, the Flowers singer strutted down the red carpet surrounded by her bodyguards. The 31-year-old won the first Grammy Award of her career for Best Pop Solo performance for her 2023 hit Flowers. The lead single from her eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation," earned her an award for its outstanding performance.

Miley Forgets Her Dad in Speech

During her acceptance speech, the pop star expressed gratitude to "all the people we love" and gave a heartfelt shoutout to those watching at home.

"This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," she said, before adding with a laugh, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?"

She then went on to thank "everyone that's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."

"Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she said before ending her speech.

What Caused the Uproar on Social Media?

LadBible reported that the uproar about Miley's security was caused after Matt Wallace, a cryptocurrency influencer, shared a video of the singer walking the red carpet at the Grammys on X. "Pay close attention to Miley Cyrus's bodyguard in this video at the Grammys all is not as it seems," the caption read.

The viral video shows the singer's bodyguard beside her, who was keeping an eye on the singer's surroundings while holding a large umbrella in his left arm. Many pointed out that " it wasn't actually an umbrella" but a concealed weapon.

"There is more to that umbrella!" wrote a user while another added, "Auto firearm dressed as an umbrella?"

"Left Arm longer than Right Arm. It's a GIMMICK. Real weapon concealed by the black coat. Oldest trick in bodyguard book," read another comment.

"Absolutely, I will definitely watch the video again and pay close attention to Miley Cyrus's bodyguard. I'm sure there's more to the story and I'm curious to see what it is!" wrote a user.