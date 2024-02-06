King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer, Buckingham Palace Doesn't Reveal Type of Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer days after he underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate in a private London clinic. Buckingham Palace hasn't revealed what type of cancer the 75-year-old Monarch is suffering from.

As a precautionary measure, the king will be skipping public events following the advice of his doctors to reduce the in-person contacts.

King Charles to Continue as Head of State

BBC reported that on Monday, the palace released a statement announcing that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment, which will necessitate his absence from public duties in the immediate future.

Stating that the king "remains wholly positive about his treatment," the statement said that he will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, which includes handling paperwork, attending to his red boxes, and engaging in private meetings.

"During the king's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement read.

"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," it added.

Support Pours in For the Ailing King

Soon after the news broke, the social media was flooded with messages of support for the recently anointed king. "Wishing his majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tweeted.

Labour leader, Keir Starmer wrote, "On behalf of the Labour party, I wish his majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who lost his elder son Beau to brain cancer, posted a message, "Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. [My wife] Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."