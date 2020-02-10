Close
The biggest awards night of all times, Oscars 2020, is barely few hours away and we can't keep calm. The 92nd edition of the Hollywood's highly anticipated awards would be telecast live on ABC from Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on Sunday, February 9, from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, onward.

Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations

This year, Todd Phillips's Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations in different categories including the coveted Best Picture. It is widely believed that Joker would have a tough fight with Sam Mendes's 1917, who has already made its mark at Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes awards.

Apart from Joker and 1917, the line-up for the Best Picture includes; Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite, taking the total tally to nine nominations. 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Netflix' The Irishman have 10 nominations each in different categories.

What time does the Oscars 2020 start ?

The Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. As per the US timings the Oscars would kick start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday while the UK audience can see it from 1 a.m. GMT onward on Monday, February 10. The Australian continent would be able to see it live on Seven at midday AEST on Monday, February 10.

While ABC is streaming the live broadcast of the event on its website the viewers can opt for various local broadcasters and online services including, AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The red carpet arrivals would be streamed live on the Academy Awards official Twitter account, which one can follow without spending a dime.

Complete Lists of Nominees

Here is a complete list of nominees for Oscars 2020

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Best original screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours' Window
Saria
A Sister

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Best editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari,
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best original score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Best costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker