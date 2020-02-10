The biggest awards night of all times, Oscars 2020, is barely few hours away and we can't keep calm. The 92nd edition of the Hollywood's highly anticipated awards would be telecast live on ABC from Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on Sunday, February 9, from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, onward.

Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations

This year, Todd Phillips's Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations in different categories including the coveted Best Picture. It is widely believed that Joker would have a tough fight with Sam Mendes's 1917, who has already made its mark at Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes awards.

Apart from Joker and 1917, the line-up for the Best Picture includes; Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite, taking the total tally to nine nominations. 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Netflix' The Irishman have 10 nominations each in different categories.

What time does the Oscars 2020 start ?

The Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. As per the US timings the Oscars would kick start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday while the UK audience can see it from 1 a.m. GMT onward on Monday, February 10. The Australian continent would be able to see it live on Seven at midday AEST on Monday, February 10.

While ABC is streaming the live broadcast of the event on its website the viewers can opt for various local broadcasters and online services including, AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The red carpet arrivals would be streamed live on the Academy Awards official Twitter account, which one can follow without spending a dime.

Complete Lists of Nominees

Here is a complete list of nominees for Oscars 2020

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours' Window

Saria

A Sister

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari,

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker