The biggest awards night of all times, Oscars 2020, is barely few hours away and we can't keep calm. The 92nd edition of the Hollywood's highly anticipated awards would be telecast live on ABC from Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on Sunday, February 9, from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, onward.
Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations
This year, Todd Phillips's Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations in different categories including the coveted Best Picture. It is widely believed that Joker would have a tough fight with Sam Mendes's 1917, who has already made its mark at Producers Guild, Directors Guild, the BAFTAs, and the Golden Globes awards.
Apart from Joker and 1917, the line-up for the Best Picture includes; Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite, taking the total tally to nine nominations. 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Netflix' The Irishman have 10 nominations each in different categories.
What time does the Oscars 2020 start ?
The Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. As per the US timings the Oscars would kick start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday while the UK audience can see it from 1 a.m. GMT onward on Monday, February 10. The Australian continent would be able to see it live on Seven at midday AEST on Monday, February 10.
While ABC is streaming the live broadcast of the event on its website the viewers can opt for various local broadcasters and online services including, AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The red carpet arrivals would be streamed live on the Academy Awards official Twitter account, which one can follow without spending a dime.
Complete Lists of Nominees
Here is a complete list of nominees for Oscars 2020
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best animated feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best documentary
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best live action short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours' Window
Saria
A Sister
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari,
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
Best makeup and hair
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best visual effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker