Johnny Depp's personal and professional lives are currently under the radar after his former wife Amber Heard reportedly accused him of tormenting her during their marriage. Amid all the ongoing controversy, there are reports that Warner Bros. is not taking this lightly. Fans are now concerned whether they get to see Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 or not?

In the Fantastic Beasts movie series, Johnny Depp plays the role of Gellert Grindelwald — the dark wizard who was once very close to Albus Dumbledore. Johnny's portrayal of Grindelwald in the second part was appreciated by fans and critics. However, amid the ongoing lawsuit, things are not looking too good for Depp.

As reported earlier this week, Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard, who, in return has asked a judge to dismiss the defamation lawsuit. As per a report by PageSix, executives at Warner Bros. are wondering how to handle the ongoing backlash when it comes to Johnny Depp.

"High-level female execs at the studio are extremely worried about working with Depp and the message it sends to the public, especially after the recent sordid departure of CEO Kevin Tsujihara," reads the latest report.

As we reported last month, Warner Bros. decided that its chairman and CEO, Kevin Tsujihara should step down from his position based on his inappropriate affair with an actress. When it comes to Johnny Depp, the report suggests that this is yet another blow to all the female employees who work at Warner Bros.

"Many at Warner Bros. wish that Rowling hadn't come out so strongly behind Depp, because having made her opinion so public boxes them into a corner," a source said.

So, will Johnny Depp be featured in Fantastic Beasts 3 movie? JK Rowling commented on this back in 2017 when she wrote on her website that the stories on Depp have concerned her and everyone who is closely involved with the franchise. That being said, she added that David Yates considered the possibility of recasting in the past.

"Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing," Rowling said in the past.