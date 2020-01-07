John Cena has been busy with his other commitments for over a year now. The Cenation leader did not take part in a single pay-per-view in 2019 (a first since 2002). Now, he has given a hint of making an appearance at WWE's premiere event WrestleMania 36.

Speaking with Belfast Telegraph, John Cena has said the fans would still consider him as a member of WWE family. "Whether it's watching the events or being able to participate, any chance I'm given to answer this question, WWE is my family," he is quoted as saying by Belfast Telegraph.

He claims, "'It's weird that the culture is, you either do this or you do that, and for 20 years I've been trying to tell people, "No, it's all really cool". So I don't ever want to not be known as a WWE superstar.'"

John Cena talks about the age factor being the reason why he is not getting into the ring like the current wrestlers. In addition to it, other good offers have kept him away from the action.

"I can't perform as much as the current ones because I'm a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I'm not saying that world is shut off. I'm trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation or a WrestleMania conversation," he adds.

The 16-time world champion was busy with TV shows, last year. He was seen in the movies like Fighting with My Family and Playing with Fire in 2019. He is now prepping up to star in ninth Fast & Furious movie in this year. The Cenation Leader is going to be part of The Suicide Squad.

He had returned to WWE as the Doctor of Thuganomics in a segment with Elias.