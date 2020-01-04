Nikki Bella has announced that she had her engagement with Artem Chigvintsev in November 2019, but the couple kept the news under secrecy as they wanted to share it in 2020.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year! [sic]" the former Divas Champion announced with a photo.

On his turn, the Russian-American professional dancer shared his excitement by saying that she is the "best thing" to have happened to him. He too shared the same picture and captioned, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what's to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes. [sic]"

Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev in 2017 after they turned partners in Dancing with the Stars. They were out of the show in the seventh episode. Before that she was seeing John Cena and they had their engagement in 2015.

The ex-couple announced their shocking break-up in July 2018, but they moved on in their lives without hard feelings. In fact, John Cena, who is now in love with Shay Shariatzadeh, is happy for Nikki Bella.

"He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John's life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on," Hollywood Life quotes a source close to him as saying.