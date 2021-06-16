Wild Couple Has Sex in West London Park for Nearly 40 Minutes as Kids Play Nearby

A young couple was caught having sex in a park full of children and dog walkers in Eel Brook Common, West London. The video of the unidentified couple has gone viral on social media.

In April, a couple who was caught having sex in Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buck, in the presence of child when confronted had admitted, We've f***** up."

Raunchy Couple Cycled to the Park For Their Session

In the video, accessed by The Sun, the couple is seen getting cozy with each other in the park. The man, dressed in white T-shirt and shorts, is seen sitting on his knees as he passionately kisses the woman who has her legs wrapped around his hips. The woman, clad in a bikini top and a skirt is seen thrusting her hips as her legs gets exposed. After checking if anyone was watching them, the man lies on the top of the woman, and the couple continues to have sex.

The video also shows a few kids and people taking a walk around the park. The couple's bikes are seen strewn across them.

Speaking to the outlet, an eyewitness who described the couple as someone who "couldn't wait to get down to it," said the couple was rolling around on the grass for nearly 40 minutes. Prior to their public romp, the couple was spotted cycling to the park.

The man and woman were seen getting up close and personal as she wrapped her legs around him. "We were just walking the dogs, and then all the kids were running around the play area. This couple were cycling through the grass at a rapid speed, and a few minutes later we kept walking and looked back and saw them," said the 39-year-old dog walker who found the couple.

"They were going at it hammer and tong in front of the children, not a care in the world who was watching. It was shocking considering the amount of children that were around. There was loads of people around, but nobody was even bothered by it. I don't think anybody was paying attention, but we just couldn't believe what was happening," said the eye-witness adding that they have never seen the raunchy couple before.

Couple's Session Lasted for Nearly 40 minutes

Despite the video of the incident circulating online, the Met Police said they had no record of the incident being reported to them, according to The Sun.

Suspecting that the raunchy couple was perhaps on their first date, another eye-witness told the outlet that the couple came straight over the road over the grass in a rush on their bikes. "It was like they were dying to get it on, it looked like a moment of passion, they couldn't wait any longer by the looks of it. I don't know if they were on a first date but it looked like it was going well if they were," stated the witness.

Another dog walker said that they couple didn't look like intoxicated on drugs or alcohol. "They just looked like they couldn't wait a second longer. We just couldn't believe what we were seeing, and didn't even know what to say to them. We walked around the park a few times with the dogs and when we came back they were still going. It's not what you expect in a park," said the dog walker.