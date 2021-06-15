Trump Rings in 75th Birthday With Lauren Boebert, Jim Banks; Memes Flood Social Media

Former US President Donald Trump celebrated his 75th birthday with a small group of friends and family at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Wishes also poured in for Trump on social media, including Twitter.

Trump has mostly kept a low profile ever since he left the White House following the inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden.

Trump's Kids Wish Him on Social Media

Wishing his father on his birthday, Don Jr posted a video of birthday celebrations at the golf club. "It's always nice when family and great friends as well as a few members of Congress sing you happy birthday. As much as 45 doesn't love birthdays it was great to be there," he wrote in the accompanying post on Instagram.

While it wasn't sure if the former FLOTUS Melania Trump and their teen son Barron were present during the celebrations, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), and former football player Herschel Walker were certainly part of the video.

Eric Trump also posted a birthday message for his father on Instagram," Happy Birthday Dad... we love you very much and are incredibly proud of you! #MAGA ."

The former POTUS daughter-in-law Lara Trump also posted a picture and captioned it, "Happy birthday, Grandpa!!!! We love you! ♥️."

Trump's Birthday Brings Another Round of Memes

While Trump supporters went all out to celebrate their 'favorite President's birthday, there were many who took this day to troll the former President.

The Lincoln Project posted a video on Twitter to wish Trump by asking to commemorate the lives of over 500,000 people who died due to COVID-19.

The video shows a birthday cake with lit candles kept on a table. As the candles slowly burn out, a background score of Trump's statements about the pandemic including the one where he called it a 'hoax' is heard.

Hinting at the failure of Trump in controlling the pandemic after its outbreak, the message in the video towards the end reads, "So, while Donald Trump celebrates his birth ... celebrate their lives instead."

There were also several users who reminded Trump supporters that he was no longer on the social media platform. "Not yall tweeting "happy birthday president trump" when he not president and can't even see yalls tweets," wrote a user.

Here is a look at the other Trump's birthday memes: