Lisa Zohner: Racist Woman Who Called Black Store Manager a 'Monkey' in Viral Video Identified by Netizens

A racist white woman who called a black manager at a Missouri based Ross Dress for Less, monkey, has been identified as Lisa Zohner by multiple social media users. Zohner was identified after her racist rant went viral among millions of users.

The incidents of racism against people of color were widely reported after the Black Lives Movement gained momentum last year following the death of George Floyd.

Black Woman Maintains Calm During Racist Altercation

The video, which was initially uploaded on TikTok, has garnered over 3.5 million views. On Twitter too, it has received over 1.1 million views. Posting the clip on TikTok, user @maddens.mama wrote "Karen tests my sister the MANAGER. Seek help boo."

Hailing from St Louis, Zohner is seen yelling at a black female employee at the clothing store. "You're a motherf***king bitch is what you are," the white woman shouted as the manager replied " Please leave."

"Oh, I'm leaving," the white woman responded as the manager says, "Please leave. I'm asking nicely."

"You f**king no good bi*ch," said the white woman who was seen without a mask. "Call it racism! B*tch, you're more racist than [inaudible]. F**k you, you f**king Black b*tch!" the woman is seen ranting as she goes out of the stores door while shouting at the manager.

When the store manager responds, "OK, that doesn't bother me. OK, have a good day," the woman re-enters the store and calls the victim a f**king monkey and a whore.

Victim Says "We Have to Be Better For Our Children"

Though the reason for the racist rant wasn't clear, the victim posted a statement on her sister's TikTok account. "Honestly, I want people to stop making excuses for their actions," she wrote in a text message.

"Everyone has a past. Please heal yourself. I'm not your target. She was racist because she chose to! That was her choice!!! No one is born to hate, you're raised into it. I thank God I wasn't raised that way. If you look at it, I'm a huge target. I'm Black, a woman and a lesbian. We have to be better for our children," she added.

Soon after the clip went viral several users identified the racist white woman and even shared her social media page. "Her name is Lisa Zohner. She used to come into my work regularly," wrote a Twitter user who also shared Zohner's Facebook profile.

"We've got another racist! I'm gonna start sharing these videos more often. I'm tired of the freedom of speech bulls**t being used an excuse for being blatantly racist. This racist's name is Lisa Zohner," wrote another.